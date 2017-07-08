SHIELDON Galaxy S8 Genuine Leather Wallet Case Review

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been out for a few months now and that means there has been plenty of time to test our some cases for the device to see what offers the best balance of practicality against aesthetics.

SHIELDON have releases a case format that is often very popular with those who don’t necessary want to carry separate items to house both your smartphone and bank cards. The Galaxy S8 wallet case is perfect for those who want their bank cards close at hand with their device.

Made from genuine cowhide leather which is imported from the U.S, the case can hold up to 2 cards and also cash. Not only that but with magnets to keep the case secure, there’s also a kickstand to prop up your Galaxy S8 when you want to watch some videos.

The SHIELDON Galaxy S8 Genuine Leather Wallet Case – SAMSUNG S8 Case Details:

– Handcrafted from premium leather. Leather has stood the test of time as one of the most durable and reliable crafting materials known to man

– The stitching is bold and reliable, creating a case that won’t fray or pull apart over time

– Featuring multiple slots for cards and cash. Carrying around your ID, credit and debit cards, and cash without having to take your wallet with you

– Full degree of protection: Covers all four corners and includes raised edges and keeps the screen from scratching or touching the ground

– Convenient kickstand lets you watch videos or browse the web without having to hold your phone

– Full access to ports and control allows quick and easy access to all buttons and port openings.

The case is extremely well made and feels very high quality. It fits the Galaxy S8 well and provides access to all the important ports as you would expect. The case offers good protection to the device and would offer basic protection to the sides and rear of the device. The magnets help keep the front cover secure and offers good protection to the screen.

The kickstand feature is very useful but I found the case quite stiff to position in place to a point where the weight of the Galaxy S8 would just collapse the case. I’m sure with continued use this would become more flexible and easier to position.

The packing of the case, although not directly related to the performance of the case, was extremely well presented. The case is shipped in a nice bag with very satisfying packaging that looks fantastic and represents the high quality nature of the product.

While the case offers the facility to combine your wallet with your phone case, it does obviously add bulk that may not necessarily be desirable to those that like a minimalist design. However, for maximum efficiency, it doesn’t get much better than the SHIELDON Galaxy S8 Genuine Leather Wallet Case. It’s worth noting that this will only fit the regular Galaxy S8, not the S8+.

If you want to get your hands on the SHIELDON Galaxy S8 Genuine Leather Wallet Case then head on over here to pick one up. Better yet, there’s a special 10% discount for AndroidGuys readers’ using the code SDCODE10.