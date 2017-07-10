Check out Huawei’s deals for Amazon Prime Day

Huawei/Honor have teamed up with Amazon for its Prime Day deal fest and are now offering a bunch of discounts on some of their most popular products.

So, if you too have subscribed for a Prime membership (you can do so simply by asking Alexa), you’ll be able to take advantage of the following promotions:

Promo price: $499.99 (previously $599.99)

Promo price: $299.99 (previously $449.99)

Promo price: $249.99 (previously $349.99)

Promo price: $209 and up (previously $299.99 – $369.99)

Promo price: $69.99 (previously $129.99)

Promo price: $249.99 (previously $299.99)

Promo price: $79.99 (previously $99.99)

As you can see, Huawei and Amazon are offering discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, tablets and wearables. So if you are interested in trying out a Huawei device, this is the perfect time to acquire one.