Giveaway: Win a gaming prize pack from Turtle Beach!

I heard a rumor that you guys like free stuff so we’re back again with another giveaway. Today we’re teaming up with Turtle Beach to hook you gamers up with some awesome gear. This pack has a little something for everyone. Want to be a streamer? We’ve got a streaming microphone to kick off your Twitch career. Want to hear the footsteps of every player on the map? We’ve got a sweet headset to do just that. Want to a bag to take your gaming gear on the go? Yep, we’ve got one of those too.

Prizes

Turtle Beach Stream Mic

Stream like a pro directly from your Xbox One and PlayStation®4, as well as from a PC or Mac with the Turtle Beach® Stream Mic. With universal plug-and-play compatibility, adaptive mic patterns and customizable software, the Stream Mic will elevate your livestreams to the big time. A dual-capsule mic array with advanced digital processing supports multiple pick-up patterns while a zero-latency headphone output provides accurate monitoring. Hear the game/chat audio loud and clear through the headphone jack. Your Twitch, YouTube and MLG.tv streams will never sound the same again with the Turtle Beach® Stream Mic.

Turtle Beach XO THREE Headset

The TURTLE BEACH® XO THREE officially licensed gaming headset for Xbox One delivers the unbeatable sound and quick access controls needed for multiplayer victory. The XO THREE provides amazing game and chat audio through large, high-quality 50mm over-ear speakers while Turtle Beach’s renowned high-sensitivity mic picks-up your voice loud and clear. The XO THREE’s fabric-wrapped ear-cushions and leather-wrapped headband offer better breathability and added comfort for those hours-long gaming sessions, and the adjustable mic can be removed when watching movies and listening to music. Convenient in-line controls place Master Volume and Mic Mute right at your fingertips, and the standard 3.5mm connection makes the XO THREE great for using with other compatible devices. The XO THREE is also surround sound ready for Xbox One and compatible Windows 10 PCs.

Turtle Beach FLYTE Backpack

Turtle Beach and Electronic Gamers’ League (EGL) have joined forces to bring gamers FLYTE – the first true gaming backpack created for today’s generation of gamers on the go, and the only backpack any gamer will ever need. Gaming has become a lifestyle, and the all-new FLYTE backpack is the only contemporary gaming bag designed from the onset with this lifestyle in mind, offering a wealth of features and functionality, durability and customization. Each FLYTE backpack also comes with two free Turtle Beach patches!

The Rules

Sorry international fans, this one is US and Canada only. When we choose our winner, you’ll be contacted for your shipping address and Turtle Beach will send you your prize pack!. You must be 18 to enter and have a US or Canadian address.

In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.

Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys on Twitter, following Turtle Beach on Twitter, and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.

This contest will run from right now until 11:59 on July 17, 2017. We’d like to thank Turtle Beach one more time for teaming up with us on this giveaway. Please visit Turtle Beach’s Instagram, Twitter Account, or Facebook for more information on the company and services it offers.

Good luck!

