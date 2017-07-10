Google Allo desktop version is coming in the few weeks

Ever since Google launched the Allo messaging app last year, users have been requesting a desktop/web version.

The company teased the desktop chat client earlier this year, without revealing an expected release date. But now it seems we’re nearing its release.

Head of Product for Google Allo and Duo, Amit Fulay replied to a user on Twitter who was inquiring about the web version’s release, saying we should expect to see the Allo for desktop arrive in a few weeks.

On it … few more weeks — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) July 8, 2017

Back in May, Google’s vice president of communications, Nick Fox said the Google Allo desktop client was a month or two from public release. So in order to meet its self-imposed deadline, Google should launch the web version until the end of this month.

Allo launched back in September 2016, missing a lot of features considered essential by messaging app users. Fortunately, Google has been pushing updates in order to add more functionalities to the chat client.

Most recently, the app gained the option of imitating Duo calls, as well as a backup/restore and incognito modes.

When it arrives, the Allo web client is probably going to work in similar fashion to WhatsApp by asking users to scan a QR code or enter a text code in order to pair their devices to the web app.