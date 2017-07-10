Nomad Leather Folio Wallet dresses up and protects your Samsung Galaxy S8 (Deal of the Day)

You’ve just finished eating dinner and you’re ready to go. A quick inventory check before getting up: phone, wallet, keys. You do this, right? Why not make it easier on yourself and combine the first two? If you own a Samsung Galaxy S8, then today’s Deal of the Day, the Nomad Leather Folio Wallet, is right up your alley.

About

Made from minimally treated, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries (Horween) and a tough polycarbonate frame, these Samsung cases are designed to beautifully patina with time, creating a handsome look that is uniquely yours. With the capacity to hold 3-6 credit cards and folded cash as well, you can leave the wallet at home when you go out for the night.

Features

Designed to replace your wallet so you can carry one less object

Made from Horween leather from the USA

Holds 3-6 credit cards plus folded cash

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Nomad Leather Folio Wallet for $49.95 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

