Nomad Leather Folio Wallet dresses up and protects your Samsung Galaxy S8 (Deal of the Day)

You’ve just finished eating dinner and you’re ready to go. A quick inventory check before getting up: phone, wallet, keys. You do this, right? Why not make it easier on yourself and combine the first two? If you own a Samsung Galaxy S8, then today’s Deal of the Day, the Nomad Leather Folio Wallet, is right up your alley.
About
Made from minimally treated, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries (Horween) and a tough polycarbonate frame, these Samsung cases are designed to beautifully patina with time, creating a handsome look that is uniquely yours. With the capacity to hold 3-6 credit cards and folded cash as well, you can leave the wallet at home when you go out for the night.
Features
- Designed to replace your wallet so you can carry one less object
- Made from Horween leather from the USA
- Holds 3-6 credit cards plus folded cash
Where to Buy
You can purchase the Nomad Leather Folio Wallet for $49.95 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.
