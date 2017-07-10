Nox App Player – an easy-to-use Android emulator packed with features (Review)

Overview:

Ever wanted to play your favorite Android games on a bigger screen? Well, thanks to Android emulators like BlueStack or Droid4X now you can.

But today we’re going to talk about, the Nox App Player which is another, relatively new Android emulator (simulator) that packs an extensive host of handy features and a clean interface. And unlike other emulators, it’s completely free and not plagued by advertisements or premium subscription offers.

Getting Started:

Download the Nox App Player app and install it on your PC. This shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. Once the software is up and running on your computer, you’ll be able to start searching and downloading games right from the integrated Google Play Store.

Experience:

On my Windows PC, the Nox App Player ran smoothly at first. But as I performed various tasks like installing and running apps, customizing settings or snapping screenshots, I noticed the PC’s performance getting quite sluggish. I don’t have the most advanced desktop computer, so for those of you with better configurations, the Nox App Player should work just fine.

There’s also the option of running numerous Android circumstances at the very same time for multiplayer purposes. The app allows you to play a different game or different accounts of the same game concurrently. As long as the computer supports it, you could run unlimited Nox Android instances, but mine couldn’t handle more than two.

Nox runs on Android 4.4.2 KitKat kernel and includes a user-friendly interface that’s super easy to explore (no App drawer available).

Nox allows you to customize your settings any way you want it so you can opt for a completely full screen or for 720p or fullHD resolution. You can also change graphic properties like Direct X and Open GL, as well as performance settings including CPU speed and RAM usage.

Other customizations include allowing users to change the keys instead of just “tapping” with your mouse on the virtual screen.

Nox also offers pre-enabled Root access. All you need to do is enable Root from the System Settings. This will get SuperSU automatically installed and then you can start granting root access to your installed apps. Users can also easily install apps by drag and dropping APK files.

I found it a bit annoying when titling games automatically rotated the screen, but fortunately, most of them have the option to turn it off.

While most games install without a problem, I experienced a few issues where I couldn’t get the apps to install. They just aborted the installation and shut down Nox altogether. The games installed fine on my Android phone, so a bug in Nox was to blame.

You can also connect your controller/gamepad to the Nox App Player, but I didn’t have any around to try out this feature.

Last but not least, if you’re using Nox don’t forget to check out the additional strip of features located on the right side. You can easily take a screenshot, set your virtual machine’s location or use Macro/Video recorder from there.

Conclusion:

Nox App Player is a great Android emulator that offers an abundance of customization options and features. Unfortunately for those who aren’t fans of Windows or Mac, the application is not currently available for Linux OS.

I liked the clean interface that’s super intuitive to use. But if you have questions about how to do something in the Nox App Player (example: how to connect your controller to Nox), the official website is home to a wide range or tutorials to help you get the most out of it.

However, I’d recommend you to try and use the app on a PC with a more advanced configuration, if you want optimal results, especially if you’re planning to go multiplayer.

Nox App Player is also a great solution for those who want to quickly test some apps, but they don’t want to download them on their phones. Are you ready to give it a go?

Download the Nox App Player here