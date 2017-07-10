Spotify testing new safe driving mode for Android

Smartphones are compelling devices which can fully capture our attention quite easily, even while walking or driving. But in order to prevent accidents from happening, some tech companies have started developing solutions to keep pedestrians or drivers from looking at their smartphones when they should be looking ahead at the road.

It’s the case of Spotify which appears to be working on a way meant to keep drivers safe. The music app appears has started testing a new feature which is currently available only for select users.

According to Chris54721 who posted on Reddit, an Auto Mode has popped up into his Spotify app which includes larger than life buttons and a hands-free voice controlling option (which does not work yet). The app can also announce songs aloud, thus eliminating the need to glance at the screen to see if your favorite song is coming up.

However, some users who have had a chance to test out the new Auto Mode, say its interface is not as easily navigable as the standard one. So instead of removing distractions altogether, the new mode might actually have the opposite effect.

Nevertheless, Spotify has yet to announce this feature which means the company is currently actively working on it and will take into consideration the feedback supplied by users.

In similar fashion, Samsung recently launched the new Walk Mode app designed to keep pedestrians safe while they walk and text.