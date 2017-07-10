Unlocked Moto Z2 Play (for AT&T and T-Mobile) now available at Amazon

The Moto Z2 Play landed at Verizon a few weeks ago, but if for some reason you don’t want to do business with Big Red, now you have an alternative. You can grab the unlocked version from the Amazon.

However, there are a few caveats to consider before making the purchase. First off, take into account the Moto Z2 Play is sold by a third-party seller on Amazon and not by Motorola itself. Of course, the US company will also start offering the unlocked version of the Moto Z2 Play at some point – we just don’t know when exactly.

Furthermore, the retailer on Amazon is asking for $599 which is $100 more than what Motorola will be asking ($499) when it starts offering the unlocked Moto Z2 Play. Last but not least, the phone is GSM/LTE only which means it’s only compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile networks, but not Sprint, Verizon or US Cellular.

The unlocked Moto Z2 Play offered on Amazon comes with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, a Snapdragon 626 processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It also includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7, phase detection and laser autofocus and dual-LED flash, as well as a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0.

If you are ok with the implications of buying an unlocked Moto Z2 Play from Amazon, you can place an order right now. Or you could wait for Motorola to start selling it.

At Verizon, the Moto Z2 Play is available for $408 outright, but bear in mind you won’t be able to use the phone on any other networks except Big Red’s. The version offered by the carrier also includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.