Pop-ups are an annoying business, especially on mobile. But if you’re using Chrome on your Android, there’s an easy way to block them from view. Just follow these simple steps:

Turn pop-ups off

1. Take your Android phone out and find the Chrome app and tap on it.

2. Tap More

3. Go to Settings > Site settings > Pop-ups



4. Turn pop-ups off (or on) by tapping the slider

That’s about it, you’re done!