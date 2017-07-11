LG Q6 launches as mid-range LG G6 spin-off

LG just introduced a new series of smartphones with a “FullVision” displays. The company will be offering three models including the Q6, Q6+, and Q6α – all mid-range handsets sporting the essential features of LG premium phones, but with affordable price tags attached.

The three variants emulate the design of the premium LG G6 with slim bezels all around and 18:9 aspect ratio. They also include a 5.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2160), a Snapdragon 435 processor under the hood and a 3,000 mAh battery.

LG has included a 16-megapixel primary camera, as well as a 5-megapixel selfie snapper that’s capable of taking angle shots at 100-degrees on all the new products. What’s more, the new phones come equipped with a facial recognition system that can unlock them. All ship out with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board.

The new models differ from each other only in terms of RAM capacity and storage. The LG Q6α is the base model coming with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internals storage. Then comes the LG Q6 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, while the LG Q6+ is the most premium version carrying 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The LG Q6α will be available for purchase in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold, while the LG Q6 can be yours in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White and Terra Gold. Last but not least, the LG Q6+ includes Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Marine Blue color options.

The Q6 family is expected to go on sale in key markets in Asia this August, followed by a release in Europe, Latin, and North America. So hopefully we might get to see these mid-rangers land in the US by the end of the year. Pricing specifications are yet to be revealed.