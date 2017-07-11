LG V30 renders based on CAD designs leave nothing to the imagination

LG is gearing up to unveil its second flagship for the year, the V30 in Berlin a day before the IFA 2017 trade show officially opens its gates.

The phone popped up in the rumor mill before, but this week we’re getting a closer look at it thanks to @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice who posted a series of renders based on CAD designs.

The renders are in league with recent rumors which claim the LG V30 will not feature a secondary display on top like its soon to be predecessor, the LG V20.

The phone is poised to arrive with a 6-inch panel and to boast 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4 mm measurements.

Looking at the renders, we can spot the dual camera module and the fingerprint scanner living on the back. We also notice the USB port next to the speaker holes and the headphone jack located on the top left.

Lastly, we’re told the phone might support wireless charging, just like LG G6 does in select markets – although this information hasn’t been confirmed at this point.

Other expected features for the LG V30 include a tall and narrow form factor with 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM.

Hopefully, LG will also throw in the quad-DAC feature for audiophiles too, but we’re just going to have to wait and see.