Louis Vuitton’s first smartwatch targets well-to-do fashionistas who like to travel

More and more luxury fashion houses have taken an interest in smartwatches as of late and the latest to join the party is Louis Vuitton.

The high-fashion brand just introduced its first smartwatch product baptized Tambour Horizon which runs a heavily customized version of Android Wear 2.0.

As part of the popular Tambour line of products, the Horizon was designed by the same team behind the award-winning Tambour Moon watch. The smartwatch boasts a circular 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 pixels resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 2100, the chipset Qualcomm created especially for wearables.

The 42mm Horizon also includes 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and a 300 mAh battery and will be available with 60 interchangeable strap options and a wide range of different watch faces.

The fashion brand is targeting affluent travelers with the Horizon, which will also come bundled with Louis Vuitton’s city guides and a downloadable “MyFlight” app. Like most smartwatches out there, it can also relay notifications for text messages, phone calls and emails. It also has the ability to work seamlessly with China’s internet, as the market in the country is witnessing a rebound in demand for luxury watches.

The Tambour Horizon comes in three different exterior styles with different bodies and bands. The Graphite and Monogram will retail for $2,450, while the Black one will be offered for a whopping $2,900.

And given its luxury brand status, it’s no wonder the smartwatch will be so expensive. But it’s by no means the only opulent smartwatch on the market. Swiss watch maker, Tag Heuer unveiled the Connected Modular 45 back in March. The wearable, created in partnership with Intel, boasts a price starting at $1,600 and up.

Montblanc also outed its first smartwatch a few months ago, while Armani is gearing up to unleash its first Android Wear 2.0 wearable in September. It seems the race in the luxury smartwatch market is slowly but surely heating up.