The best deals from Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s third annual Prime Day is here and with it comes some big savings. If you’re looking to pick up some electronics, you are definitely in luck. Smartphones, smartwatches, televisions, tablets, video games, and toys are all on sale, plus a ton more. Here are some of the better deals we’ve come across so far.
If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you can grab a free trial here.
Amazon Echo, Kindle and Fire devices
- Kindle Oasis – Normal price: $379.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $329.99
- Kindle Voyage – Normal price: $199.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $149.99
- Amazon Echo – Normal price: $179.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $89.99
- Kindle Paperwhite – Normal price: $119 – Amazon Prime Day price: $89.99
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet – Normal price: $119.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $89.99
- Amazon Tap – Normal price: $129.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $79.99
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – Normal price: $99.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $69.99
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa – Normal price: $79.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $49.99
- Echo Dot (2nd Generation) – Normal price: $50 – Amazon Prime Day price: $34.99
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa – Normal price: $49.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $29.99
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S8 (Unlocked) + Gear VR + Wireless Charger – Normal price: $887.54 – Amazon Prime Day price: $624.99
- Huawei Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa – Normal price: $599.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $449.99
- Moto G Plus (5th Generation) with Lockscreen Offers & Ads – Normal price: $299.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $179.99
- Huawei Honor 8 – Normal price: $449.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $249.99
Smart Watches and Wearables
- Garmin Fenix 3 HR – Normal price: $549.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $384.99
- Huawei Watch 2 – Normal price: $299.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $209.99
- Fossil Q Marshal Gen 2 – Normal price: $275 – Amazon Prime Day price: $165
- Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch – Normal price: $198.85 – Amazon Prime Day price: $138.95
Smart Home
- iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner – Normal price: $374.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $249.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro – Normal price: $249.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $176.69
- August Smart Lock 2nd Generation – Normal price: $199.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $145.39
- Schlage Connect BE469NX CAM 619 Touchscreen Deadbolt with Alarm – Normal price: $199.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $143.33
- TP-Link Smart Plug Mini – Normal price: $49.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $34.99
- TP-Link Smart Plug – Normal price: $39.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $19.99
Chromebooks
Cameras
- Samsung Gear 360 – Regular price: $349.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $109.99
TV’s
- Samsung Electronics UN65MU8000 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) with Free Expert Wall-Mounting – Normal price: $2,199 – Amazon Prime Day price: $1597
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) – Normal price: $1999.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $1498.00
- Samsung Electronics UN50MU6300 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) – Normal price: $749.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $599.99
- Element 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition – Normal price: $649.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $349.99
- TCL 40S305 40-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model) – Normal price: $289.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $269.99
Video Gaming
- HTC VIVE – Virtual Reality System – Normal price: $799.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $699.99
- PlayStation VR + Camera Bundle – Normal price: $444.18 – Amazon Prime Day price: $399.99
- Xbox One S 1TB Console – Halo Wars 2 Bundle + Play & Charge Kit + Xbox White Wireless Controller + 3 Digital Games – Normal price: $417.90 – Amazon Prime Day price: $289.99
- Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch UHD LED-Lit Monitor with Freesync support – Normal price: $399.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $279.99
- PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console – Uncharted 4 Bundle – Normal price: $299.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $264.98
- Xbox One S 500GB Console + Play & Charge Kit + Xbox White Wireless Controller + 3 Digital Games – Normal price: 368.92 – Amazon Prime Day price: $239.99
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV Streaming Media Player [2017 Version] – Normal price: $199.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $179.99
- Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive – Normal price: $89.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $69.99
- Corsair Gaming GLAIVE RGB Gaming Mouse, Backlit RGB LED, 16000 DPI – Normal price: $69.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $54.99
- Seagate Firecuda Gaming 1TB 2.5-Inch SATA 6GB/s 5400rpm – Normal price: $59.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $49.99
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Silver – Normal price: $64.99 – Amazon Prime Day price: $46.95
We’ll constantly be adding new deals throughout the day so be sure to stop by later or leave a deal we may not know about dow in the comments section!