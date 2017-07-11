Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate makes managing video files a breeze (Review)

Overview:

Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate is video management software for Windows PC and Mac that allows you to edit, download, convert and manage video files from all different sources including Android and mobile devices. It has a ton of features and tools to help you get your videos how and where you’d like them using a simple and easy to use interface.

Developer: Wondershare

Cost: Starts at $39.95 for 1 year (Free trial available)

Impressions:

I was surprised by all the features on offer from Wondershare. They have the standard DVD burn and file conversion tools but also allow you to rip videos from the web including YouTube and save them locally, rip audio, or convert them to a new format for your needs. My favorite feature has to be the VR conversion, however. It allows you to take any video and convert it into a VR compatible video for playback on your HMD of choice. It’s an amazing way to convert your movies to VR for use in your Daydream headset or Samsung Gear VR, and I can see myself using it on flights to enjoy a movie in privacy. Other tools include cast support, metadata correction, video transfer and a screen recorder tool.

Wondershare supports almost any video format you can imagine and lets you convert for specific device support if you want to take a video and make it playable on your phone or tablet. I was floored by the amount of options for upscaling, editing, and conversion of my video files. I wish I had heard of this software sooner, as it would have made my switch to Android from years ago much easier.

Using Wondershare Video Converter is surprisingly easy, as most of the options are just simple menus and in a few clicks you can download a video, convert it, edit it and reupload it to whatever device you need. Render times are reasonable, even better if you have a beefy machine like mine. Nothing ever got so complicated that I got lost in the menus like some other software out there. Set up was simple as well, a short download and no sign-in required.

Conclusion:

Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate has so many features that I feel like it would be impossible for me to list them all here in detail, but know that if there’s something you need done with a video file. this program can probably handle it. Reviewing PC software on a Android site seems kind of out of place, but the applications of this software in relation to your phone or tablet are clear, and if you’re a heavy phone user who loves to take videos or a vlogger whose primary camera is your mobile device, this software can be a real life saver. I’d definitely recommend checking it out, as there’s a free version that doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, but gives you a taste of the potential of the software without a monetary commitment. The price for the full license is reasonable, and even without it, you can do a lot. Definitely a recommended program from me.

Download Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate here