Facebook announces FbStart Apps of the Year winners

Facebook announced the winners of its FbStart Apps of the Year – an event which celebrates the most successful apps that emerged from the FbStart program. Facebook designed FbStart to help startups all over the world build and grow their business.

And this year’s Grand Prize goes to SoloLearn (available for Android and iOS) – a free app that teaches users how to code.

Apps were judged in four key areas including growth and engagement, experience and design, efficiency at scale and leveraging Facebook’s platform. Here’s the complete list of winners:

EMEA region

Mondly

Mondly is a language learning app with a twist. It employs VR, speech recognition and chatbot technology to aid users who want to learn to speak a new language fast.

Latin America region

ReservaTurno

This app enables residents of Latin America to book a beauty appointments (without making a phone call) at the salon on-the-go. Users of ReservaTurno will also be able to discover new services and easily connect to salon managers.

APAC region

Maya

Maya is a tool designed to help women around the world track their menstrual cycle, monitor related symptoms, set health reminders, track a pregnancy and even connect with medical advisers. The app is available in 14 languages and boasts users from 190 different countries.

Social Good

Golden

An app which helps people find volunteering opportunities based on their set of skills and personal preferences. Golden focuses on high-school and university volunteer recruiting in order to teach young adults the benefits of volunteering.