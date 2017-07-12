The LG V30 will be unveiled on August 31st at IFA 2017

While we have been seeing leaks and renders regarding the LG V30, one piece of information left in the air was when LG would unveil its 2nd half flagship. However, the wait is over as LG sent out invitations to its event which will take place on August 31st at IFA 2017.

As for what we are expecting from the LG V30, the device is likely to feature a display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440, which lines up with the 2:1 aspect ratio found on the LG G6. The V30 is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The V30 will see an all-new design, as it is expected for the iconic secondary display to be thrown to the wayside, in favor of a more conservative approach. However, considering that the LG G6 is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 821, the V30 will already have a leg up on its flagship brethren.

Let us know what you think about the LG V30 and if you’re excited to see what’s in store for the 2nd half of 2017 flagships.