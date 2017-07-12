MetroPCS has a promo that awards you two free LG K20 Plus handsets

If Amazon’s Prime Day deals didn’t impress you so much this year, maybe you’d like to check out the promotions offered by prepaid carrier MetroPCS instead.

The service provider will offer you two free LG K20 Plus handsets (after instant rebates), once you switched two lines over. The LG K20 Plus is a low-to-middle range handset that features a 5.3-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution, a Snapdragon 425, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internals storage and a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back.

It’s not the most advanced smartphones, but it will certainly be able to handle standard day-to-day operations like checking email, social media, and playing games.

Don’t want to switch two lines? Customers who only switch one to MetroPCS are eligible to receive 50% off the LG Stylo 3, LG Aristo or Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime.

The third promotion available from MetroPCS targets users on the $40 6GB plan which can now add an additional international line for $25/month. Or you can jump onboard with an unlimited data plan and add one line for $40/month or two for $80/month.

All these deals are available for a limited time, so if you want to take advantage of them you best hurry up. But keep in mind they are only available in-store.