Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra now available in the US for $399

Introduced back at MWC 2017, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is now available for purchase in the US. Customers can grab it from Best Buy with a $399 price tag attached to it.

The phone is available in Black, White, Gold or Pink and sold unlocked with GSM/LTE compatibility (will work on AT&T, T-Mobile networks, but not Verizon or Sprint).

The middle-ranger arrives with a spacious 6-inch display with fullHD resolution (1920 x 1080) and a MediaTek P20 processor under the hood. This is an octa-core affair clocked at 2.3GHz. Sony also throws in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with the possibility to expand up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

When it comes to photography, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra bundles a 23-megapixel primary camera with a 24mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0, phase detection and laser autofocus and LED flash. As for the selfie camera, we’re looking at a 16-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 and optical image stabilization.

The phone relies on a 2,700 mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, a technology which ensures the battery charges properly. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

In case you feel like you need something more premium, you should know the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is also available for purchase in the country from places like Amazon and BestBuy.