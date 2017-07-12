Unblock content from around the world with StreamJack TV (96% OFF today!)

With all of this talk about hacking and security breaches that permeates the media, you’ve likely wondered if you’re at risk. The short answer to this question is a resounding yes. You need to be doing something to better protect yourself against prying eyes.

We’re not just talking keeping your email secure. You can pick up a rogue tracker from watching torrents or streaming video. Spend much time in coffee shops or book stores? Those free Wi-Fi connections aren’t always the most safe to use. Do yourself a favor and add a layer or two of security to your browsing and streaming habits.

Today's Deal of the Day is lifetime subscription to StreamJack DNS.

About

Every device connected to the Internet is using a ‘DNS’–even your device, right now. By using StreamJack’s DNS, your IP address will be routed through their custom global DNS network. As a result, you’ll shield your IP from prying eyes, and even unblock geo-restricted content. That’s right, watch your favorite shows anywhere in the world. Even the Netflix ones.

Features

Bypass internet censorship w/ ease

Enjoy a fast & reliable solution for watching TV, listening to online radio & more

Rest assured that your activity will not be logged

Use hand-picked dedicated servers from around the world

Keep your IP address anonymous while browsing

Unblock streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Amazon Prime, & more

Change your IP location to US, Canada, UK, Australia & more w/ a single click when using Windows or Chrome browsers

Set up & stream privately on any of your devices

Where to Buy

