Amazon’s Echo 2 tipped to launch as an affordable Apple HomePod lookalike

Amazon recently introduced the Echo Show – its new take on the whole connected speaker concept – which is quite distinct compared to the original Echo model.

While the Amazon Echo looks like a cylinder – tall and narrow – the Echo Show comes with a 7-inch touchscreen and is more rectangular in nature.

Well, now we’re hearing Amazon is working on an upgrade for the original Echo. However, don’t expect it to look very much like the current speaker. Actually, it will resemble Apple’s recently launched HomePod smart speaker, a new report by Engadget claims.

According to the information we can expect the Echo 2 to be shorter (but slimmer than the original), stout and covered in a cloth-like covering. The new speaker should be able to deliver better sound thanks to the addition of several tweeters. It’s also going to have improved microphone technology, so Alexa will be better equipped to hear your wishes and desires.

Moreover, the yet-to-be-announced speaker will be able to activate your smart appliances, give you the latest news, sports scores, stock reports, provide you with weather data and stream playlists from compatible music apps.

The report doesn’t include any information about how much Amazon plans to ask for the Echo 2. However, if Amazon manages to launch the new speaker in time for the holiday season and with a competitive price tag – maybe leaning towards the $129 of the Google Home – the device could make a big splash.