AT&T GoPhone rebrands as PREPAID, offers two months of free service

AT&T has been selling prepaid products under the GoPhone brand since 1987, but this week America’s second largest carrier announced it’s all set to rename its prepaid mobile phone service to PREPAID.

Even if the name has changed, the services stay the same, as PREPAID will continue to offer customers reliable cellular service without having them sign up for a contract.

In order to celebrate the rebranding, the carrier has announced a special promotion which will award users two months of service for free. If you want to take advantage of the offer, you’ll have to activate and keep a new PREPAID line on select plans for the next 12 months or more.

Customers who open a new account after July 14, will be refunded the amount paid for the 3rd and 12th months after a year. Here are the two eligible plans:

$60/month ($65 before AutoPay) – gets you Unlimited talk, text, and data

$40/month ($45 before AutoPay) – gets you Unlimited talk, text with 6GB of data

The two plans also include service in Canada and Mexico, but come with some restrictions, as it’s to be expected – data speeds are limited to 3Mbps, while video streaming is limited to 15Mbps at SD quality. Tethering is not supported and AT&T will slow down speeds once you’ve hit the 22GB data cap during a billing cycle.