Thes cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ boost signal strength, data speeds

Since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are such fragile devices you will most certainly have to pair them with a protective case. But wouldn’t it be nice if that protective case brought along some extra perks?

Case manufacturer and antenna technology for wireless devices company, Antenna79 just introduced two special cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The first one is called ReachCase and apart from meeting the industry’s standards for drop protection, it claims to maximize signal performance for greater coverage and faster data speeds.

Antenna79 has partnered up with AT&T’s largest authorized retailer in the US, Spring Mobile to offer the ReachCase. Customers will be able to purchase the case from select Spring Mobile retail locations, as well as online at ReachCase.com for $44.99. Note that the case is compatible with Galaxy S8/S8+ units operating on AT&T and T-Mobile.

The Pong cases have another special trick up their sleeves – they apparently help reduce exposure to cellphone radiation. Back in April, an Italian court ruled excessive mobile phone use caused an executive to develop a benign brain tumor. Even so, scientific studies on potential health risks of mobile phones have mostly concluded they pose no serious risk to human health.

But if you too are worried about the potential dangers of phone radiations, you can invest in a Pong case. The Galaxy S8 one costs $39.99 while the Galaxy S8+ will set you back with $49.99. You can pick up one of these cases from PongCase.com. They are compatible with Galaxy S8/S8+ units on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.