Want a flagship phone? Here’s some coupons for two of the best out right now (Sponsored)

We love a good deal, don’t we? That’s why when our friends over at BangGood passed along news of a sale it’s currently running, we wanted to hook you up. You can get a great deal on two different flagships, one from 2016 and one from 2017 and both are some of the best values you can get today. Here’s a look at the specs!

Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro

Display : 5.2″ Super AMOLED 1920 x 1080p

: 5.2″ Super AMOLED 1920 x 1080p Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core 2.15GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core 2.15GHz Operating System : Android 6.0.1

: Android 6.0.1 RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Battery : 3100 mAh

: 3100 mAh Camera : 13MP f/1.8 main camera, 8MP f/2.0 front-facing

: 13MP f/1.8 main camera, 8MP f/2.0 front-facing Dimensions : 5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30in

: 5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30in Weight : 145g

: 145g Other features : USB type-C, Bluetooth 4.1, Fingerprint reader, Dual SIM card

: USB type-C, Bluetooth 4.1, Fingerprint reader, Dual SIM card Supported bands: 2G: GSM / EDGE 850/900/1800 / 1900MHz CDMA800MHz

3G: WCDMA 850/900/1900 / 2100MHz

TD-SCDMA B34 / B39

CDMA2000 800MHz

4G: FDD-LTE B1 /

2/3/4/5/7/8/20 TDD-LTE B38 / B39 / B40 / B41

Xiaomi Mi 6

Display : 5.15″ 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD

: 5.15″ 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.45GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.45GHz Operation System : Android with MIUI 8

: Android with MIUI 8 RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128GB

: 128GB Battery : 3350mAh

: 3350mAh Camera : 12MP f/1.8 wide angle + 12MP f/2.6 telephoto main camera, 8MP front-facing

: 12MP f/1.8 wide angle + 12MP f/2.6 telephoto main camera, 8MP front-facing Dimensions : 5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30 in

: 5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30 in Weight : 182g

: 182g Other features : USB type-C, 2x2MIMO, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Charge 3.0

: USB type-C, 2x2MIMO, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Charge 3.0 Supported bands: 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G: WCDMA 850/900/1900/2100MHz

TD-SCDMA B34/39

4G: FDD-LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8

TDD-LTE B38/39/40/41

Before you hit the purchase buttons, we suggest you check out our article on what bands your carrier may support and make sure they match up with these phones. You’d hate to get a phone and not have it work on your network.

Now, for the deals. The Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro will normally run you $288.88, but with the coupon code 7zukz2pro you can save $43.33 bringing the price down to $245.55. That’s an awesome price for a phone that can outperform phones that cost $100 – $200 more. You can grab it from BangGood here

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is another amazing phone. It was the first phone out of the gate with the Snapdragon 835 and it has absolutely world-beater specs. This is the ceramic version of the phone so it has some nice upgrades in the RAM and Storage department as well as that beautiful ceramic body. It’ll normally run you $568.99 but with the coupon code BGM6128C you can save $62.59 and drop the price down to $506.40. If you’re interested, head over to this link and grab one today.

This is Sponsored Content and as such may not reflect the views of AndroidGuys.com