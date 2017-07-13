Want a flagship phone? Here’s some coupons for two of the best out right now (Sponsored)

We love a good deal, don’t we? That’s why when our friends over at BangGood passed along news of a sale it’s currently running, we wanted to hook you up. You can get a great deal on two different flagships, one from 2016 and one from 2017 and both are some of the best values you can get today. Here’s a look at the specs!
Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro
- Display: 5.2″ Super AMOLED 1920 x 1080p
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core 2.15GHz
- Operating System: Android 6.0.1
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 3100 mAh
- Camera: 13MP f/1.8 main camera, 8MP f/2.0 front-facing
- Dimensions: 5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30in
- Weight: 145g
- Other features: USB type-C, Bluetooth 4.1, Fingerprint reader, Dual SIM card
- Supported bands: 2G: GSM / EDGE 850/900/1800 / 1900MHz CDMA800MHz
3G: WCDMA 850/900/1900 / 2100MHz
TD-SCDMA B34 / B39
CDMA2000 800MHz
4G: FDD-LTE B1 /
2/3/4/5/7/8/20 TDD-LTE B38 / B39 / B40 / B41
Xiaomi Mi 6
- Display: 5.15″ 1920 x 1080p IPS LCD
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.45GHz
- Operation System: Android with MIUI 8
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Battery: 3350mAh
- Camera: 12MP f/1.8 wide angle + 12MP f/2.6 telephoto main camera, 8MP front-facing
- Dimensions: 5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30 in
- Weight: 182g
- Other features: USB type-C, 2x2MIMO, MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Charge 3.0
- Supported bands: 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G: WCDMA 850/900/1900/2100MHz
TD-SCDMA B34/39
4G: FDD-LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8
TDD-LTE B38/39/40/41
Before you hit the purchase buttons, we suggest you check out our article on what bands your carrier may support and make sure they match up with these phones. You’d hate to get a phone and not have it work on your network.
Now, for the deals. The Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro will normally run you $288.88, but with the coupon code 7zukz2pro you can save $43.33 bringing the price down to $245.55. That’s an awesome price for a phone that can outperform phones that cost $100 – $200 more. You can grab it from BangGood here
The Xiaomi Mi 6 is another amazing phone. It was the first phone out of the gate with the Snapdragon 835 and it has absolutely world-beater specs. This is the ceramic version of the phone so it has some nice upgrades in the RAM and Storage department as well as that beautiful ceramic body. It’ll normally run you $568.99 but with the coupon code BGM6128C you can save $62.59 and drop the price down to $506.40. If you’re interested, head over to this link and grab one today.