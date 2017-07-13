Xiaomi will launch the Mi 6 in White tomorrow

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been available in select markets since April, but it seems that the device is getting another color scheme tomorrow. At launch, the Mi 6 came in Coral Blue, Black, and Silver, while some were forced to wait for the White variant to be released.

Today, Xiaomi officially confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 6 in White would be launching tomorrow, but there are no differences in price or specs. The device features a 5.15-inch FHD display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and either 6GB of RAM along with either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Pricing will also stay the same, as the 6GB/64GB variant will be priced at 2,499 Yuan (~$368) and the 6GB/128GB priced at 2,899 Yuan (~$427). I do have to say that while the Mi 6 itself already looks amazing, the upcoming White variant may take the cake in terms of looking the best.