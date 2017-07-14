Could Bixby Voice be coming to US next week?

We’ve all heard the story of Bixby voice not being ready for the prime time when the Galaxy S8 was launched. Samsung have been working hard on getting the virtual assistant ready and even opened up a private beta for a limited number of US owners.

Despite this, a release date of when we could see Bixby come to the general public remained a mystery. However, a number of retail rumours suggest that the virtual assistant could be on the verge of a general release and appear as early as July 18th.

The below screenshot is a capture of a notice given to employees suggesting they watch a webinar on how to use Bixby Voice to familiarize themselves with the functionality before the release.

This obviously is only a rumor but seems pretty interesting that such a briefing is being distributed if it wouldn’t come to fruition.

Could Bixby finally be launched in the US? It was only a few days ago Samsung claimed the lack of data of the English language was to blame for the delay. Could they have overcome this or just release it anyway?

Let us know in the comments below if you’re looking forward to the release of Bixby Voice.