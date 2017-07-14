Pixel XL 2 to have Always on Displays and Squeezable Bezels

As we approach the time of the year when attention turns to what Google have in store for the next Pixel, naturally rumors emerge as to what that could entail.

The larger Pixel XL 2 is codenamed Taimen and will feature a 5.99-inch 1440p display provided by LG. According to the latest rumors, the screen will also feature an Always on Display option that will display useful information when the device is locked and idle. A similar feature has been available on the Samsung Galaxy S devices for a few generations so it’s good to see this come to the Pixel line.

Also in the rumor mill is the inclusion of HTC U11 inspired squeezable bezels that can be linked to shortcuts or actions. It is thought that this will be used as a shortcut to launch Google Assistant and can be customized depending on the pressure of the squeeze.

Google seems to be continuing it’s work on enhancing the Pixel display as it is expected to include Display Profiles. The Pixel 2 display settings will be accompanied by a Vivid Colors option to enhance the colors of the display.

It seems the Pixel XL 2 is going to include some great new features when it comes to the display and also borrow some features that seem to have worked from other already released devices such as the almost bezel-less display of the LG G6 and Galaxy S8.

Stay tuned to AndroidGuys for more Pixel 2 news as we approach the official launch.