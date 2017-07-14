SHIELDON Galaxy S8 Dual Layer Case – Sunrise Series Review

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been out for a few months now and that means there has been plenty of time to test our some cases for the device to see what offers the best balance of practicality against aesthetics.

You may have seen our other review of the SHIELDON Leather Wallet Case that is aimed at those who want to condense the number of things they carry on them. The Galaxy S8 Dual Layer Case serves a different purpose and offers a slim profile rear and side protection for your device.

The SHIELDON Galaxy S8 Sunrise Series Dual Layer Case -SAMSUNG S8 Protection Case Details:

– The Galaxy S8 Case provides full protection, 4 thickened TPU cushion corners ensure your phone against drops and bumps; Raised edges and the 4 extra 1MM Raised Pads on the bottom of the TPU case to protect the screen, camera and the slim hard back case from scratches and dirt

– 2 IN 1 Hybrid dual-layer design, features a soft TPU Inner Protective Case and a Hard Polycarbonate Back Frame Cover, helps enhance the protection of the phone

– Precise laser cutouts enable easy access to all Buttons, Ports, Speaker, Fingerprint sensor, Cameras and Flash. Allows charging without removing the case

– Keeps the natural shape of the Galaxy S8. The 3D textured internal design holds the phone steadily, reduces the force from drops and lessens the heat via improving airflow

-4 Extra 1MM Raised Pads on the bottom. Lift the case off the ground, protect the slim back case from scratches and dirt.

– Easy Snap On. Just snap on the case in one smooth step and enjoy super full protection

The first thing you’ll notice when unpacking the case is that it feels very solid in the hand. The Galaxy S8 fits extremely well into the case and offers sufficient access to all the necessary ports that you’d expect without any excess movement. The case has a raised lip design around the edge that aims to protect the screen should it experience a front impact, or to protect it when placed face down on a surface. There are also 4 thickened TPU cushion corners designed into the case in order to further protect the device against drops.

The case is extremely well made and will definitely protect the device from everyday knocks and bumps. The layered design to offer added protection does come at a cost, however, adding some additional bulk to the thickness profile of the device that those who prefer a minimalist design might find bulky. It’s a small price to pay for the level of protection the case offers.

The SHIELDON Galaxy S8 Dual Layer Case is an extremely good case for those who are looking for some added protection and is thoroughly recommended.

If you want to get your hands on the SHIELDON Galaxy S8 Dual Layer Case then head on over here to pick one up. Better yet, there’s a special 10% discount for AndroidGuys readers’ using the code SDCODE10.