I don’t know about you, but the Xiaomi Redmi 5 looks gorgeous

Xiaomi has been relatively quiet following the launch of the Mi 6, but the company is gearing up to announce its latest smartphone — the Redmi 5. The device is expected to launch sometime later this year, but it may be sooner rather than later.

A series of leaks has given us a look at the device from all sides, while also revealing the specs and pricing for the Redmi 5. The device will launch with a 5-inch FHD display, but will come with two different processors — the Snapdragon 625 and the Snapdragon 630.

The variant powered by the SD625 will come coupled with 3GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of storage. The SD630 variant will come with packaged with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specs

5-inch FHD IPS LCD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625/Snapdragon 630

3GB/4GB RAM

16GB/32GB/64GB Expandable Storage

5MP Front Camera

16MP Rear Camera

3,680mAH Battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat w/ MIUI 9.0

Additionally, pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi 5 was also shared, as the device is set to start at ~$126 for the 3GB/16GB model. The 3GB/32GB variant will be priced at ~$153, and the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at ~$162.

Let us know what you think about the Redmi 5 and if you’re like me and are super interested in picking one of these up for yourself.