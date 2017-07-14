The ZTE Blade Spark could be one of the best sub-$100 smartphones

Nowadays, you don’t need to spend upwards of $400 or more on a reliable smartphone, as more manufacturers are releasing viable options under $200. The Moto G5 lineup is the first of these to come to mind, but ZTE is looking to get in the fun with a new sub-$100 smartphone.
The ZTE Blade Spark has been announced with a price of $99, and features a rather impressive spec sheet for the price. No, you won’t find the top of the line processor or 6GB of RAM, but you do get a respectable 5.5-inch display.
ZTE Blade Spark Specs:
- 5.5-inch 720p Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB Expandable Storage
- 5MP Front Camera
- 16MP Rear Camera
- 3,140mAh Battery
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Fingerprint Scanner (Rear-mounted)
Additionally, the Blade Spark is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Now, there is a catch with the device, as it will only be offered through the new AT&T PREPAID plans, but for $99, that’s a deal that is tough to beat.
Plus, did I mention there’s a fingerprint scanner? That’s absurd for a phone that’s just $99, and is definitely worth checking out if you’re in the market for a budget device.