The ZTE Blade Spark could be one of the best sub-$100 smartphones

Nowadays, you don’t need to spend upwards of $400 or more on a reliable smartphone, as more manufacturers are releasing viable options under $200. The Moto G5 lineup is the first of these to come to mind, but ZTE is looking to get in the fun with a new sub-$100 smartphone.

The ZTE Blade Spark has been announced with a price of $99, and features a rather impressive spec sheet for the price. No, you won’t find the top of the line processor or 6GB of RAM, but you do get a respectable 5.5-inch display.

ZTE Blade Spark Specs:

5.5-inch 720p Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC

2GB RAM

16GB Expandable Storage

5MP Front Camera

16MP Rear Camera

3,140mAh Battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Fingerprint Scanner (Rear-mounted)

Additionally, the Blade Spark is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. Now, there is a catch with the device, as it will only be offered through the new AT&T PREPAID plans, but for $99, that’s a deal that is tough to beat.

Plus, did I mention there’s a fingerprint scanner? That’s absurd for a phone that’s just $99, and is definitely worth checking out if you’re in the market for a budget device.