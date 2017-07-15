AndroidGuys Deals: 5 sales you might have missed this week (07/15)

When it comes to finding the best deals, it usually means scouring different websites only to find out that you missed out the goods. However, we recognize how much of a pain that can be so, AndroidGuys is presenting 5 of the best deals that you may have missed this week.

Nomad Leather Folio Wallet – Samsung Galaxy S8

Keeping your smartphone protected is extremely important. I mean, who loves dealing with insurance companies while your beloved piece of technology is shattered to bits. Well, there are various options for cases, but none look as sleek as the Nomad Folio Leather Wallet.

This wallet case is currently available for either the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus and is made from Horween leather and features a strong polycarbonate frame. Furthermore, these cases feature a few card slots, so you can leave your wallet at home and go out for a night on the town.

With the Nomad Leather Folio Wallet, you’re guaranteed to keep your beloved Galaxy S8 protected while looking good in the process. Currently, you can head over to the Deals Store and snag one of these cases for just $49.95, regardless of whether you have the S8 or S8 Plus. But you’ll need to act fast as this deal ends on July 16th.

RoboForm Password Manager for FOUR years

Nowadays, using a unique password for just about every login is of utmost importance. Considering that hackers can get ahold of one password and then attempt to gain access to all of your various accounts, you definitely don’t want to continue using the same password.

However, unless you have an incredible memory, you’re probably like me and need to use some type of password manager to remember everything. That’s where Roboform Password Manager comes in.

Roboform works across all of your various devices and provides one-click login capabilities. That’s the best way to login on the go, so you don’t have to keep switching between apps, copying and pasting the right information, only to hit the wrong button.

Currently, there are two deals running for RoboForm: The one-year subscription is available for just $9.95, a savings of 50%. However, the bigger savings comes with the 4-year subscription as the price has dropped by more than 60% to just $29.95. So hit the button below to snag this deal before it ends on July 17th.

StreamJack TV VPN

Every device connected to the Internet is using a ‘DNS’–even your device, right now. By using StreamJack’s DNS, your IP address will be routed through their custom global DNS network. As a result, you’ll shield your IP from prying eyes, and even unblock geo-restricted content. That’s right, watch your favorite shows anywhere in the world. Even the Netflix ones.

The best part about StreamJack’s DNS is that you can get it for just $29 for life. That’s right, this isn’t a yearly subscription. Once you purchase the license, you’re good for as long as you choose to use StreamJack’s services.

So hit the button below to snag this great deal before it ends on July 18th.

Summer Ethical Hacking Bundle

While much of the news over the last 9 months has been dominated by claims of presidential candidates hacking, it’s important to remember that not all hacking is bad. That’s where the Summer Ethical Hacking Bundle comes into play, as you will be taught everything you need to know when it comes to hacking with a white hat.

This bundle consists of over 75 hours of content, spread across a total of more than 660 different lessons. That may be a lot to digest at first, but it’s not like you can just jump in the deep end without learning how to swim first.

As for pricing, the Summer Ethical Hacking Bundle is regularly priced at almost $1,100 but you can get all 667 lessons for just $43 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hit the button below to learn more and snag this deal before it ends on July 18th.

10-ft. Samsung microUSB Cables

While the rest of the smartphone world is moving onto USB Type-C, there are still plenty of devices rocking microUSB. This even counts for non-smartphone accessories such as your Xbox or PS4 controllers and more. However, the

However, the problem with many of these cables is the fact that they are just too short. That’s where this great deal for Samsung-certified microUSB cables come into play, as they are 10-feet long.

Plus, you aren’t just getting one cable, you’re getting a 3-pack for just $14.99, which is a savings of 50%. So hit the link below to snag this deal before it ends on July 20th.

