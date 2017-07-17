Don’t get stuck with an old phone with Sprint

Sprint is today announcing a new scheme called Sprint Flex that aims to make it easier to purchase a new device. How I hear you ask?

Here’s how it works:

Choose a phone and start paying monthly with our lowest cost down today.

Benefit from annual upgrades with iPhone Forever and Galaxy Forever at no additional monthly charge; or, for $5 per month, choose an annual upgrade option for any other new device.

At 18 months: Choose to return your device and upgrade to a new one. Choose to own the device by paying it off in one payment. Choose to own the device by making six more monthly payments. All lease payments already made will count toward the purchase price.



With Sprint Flex, customers can lease any phone and have the option to upgrade annually. Customers choose a phone and start paying monthly with a low down payment. With annual upgrades they can get a new phone after only 12 months. Or at the end of their 18-month lease agreement, they can return their old phone and upgrade to a new one, or decide to own and pay the remaining amount.

Sprint is also launching Sprint Flex Deals and Sprint Forward Deals. For customers trying to build their credit, Sprint Flex Deals is the way to go. For a small down payment – as low as $25 – and a low monthly fee of either $5 or $10 per month, customers can choose from a range of great devices. After 12 consecutive, on-time monthly payments, customers can get a free upgrade to any new smartphone.

So if, like me, you like changing your phone more regularly than every 24 months when your contract renews then Sprint Flex can help you get there. Leasing the device from Sprint means no huge upfront costs and also you’re not having to worry about selling it when you want to upgrade.

If Sprint Flex is something that you think would suit your smartphone addiction, then head over to http://www.sprint.com/sprintflex to check out more information.