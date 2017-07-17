Enjoy torrents, Netflix, and browsing without fear: Lifetime subscription of Windscribe VPN only $79

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security seriously with the ever growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on every second. With each day that passes, it only gets worse. Don’t wait until it happens; be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

About

Today’s Deal of the Day is one you should strongly consider. For just $49.99 (94% OFF!), you can get a full lifetime subscription to Windscribe VPN. It’s a desktop application and browser extension that work in conjunction to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.

With Windscribe, you’ll never mess with confusing settings and options menus again; just turn it on on your desktop once, and it’s good to go in the background forever.

VPNs are not just for security, either. You can also use them for privacy, too. Did you know you can get into torrenting and file sharing without your internet provider keeping an eye on you?

Features

Mask your physical location from 3rd parties w/ an encrypted tunnel

Access geo-locked content from anywhere

Avoid most ads while you’re browsing

Torrent securely & share files w/o worrying about your ISP snooping on you

Use on all your devices simultaneously

Get protected by the top-notch firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss

Leave no trace or logs while you browse

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, purchase a subscription to Windscribe VPN. Available in a variety of options, you can choose from the following bundles: