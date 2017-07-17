Giveaway: Win some sweet neon Speck Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus!

Sometimes I look at my Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and think, “You know, S8 Plus, you’re really beautiful, but you could really use some color.” Well, from my lips to Speck’s ears because they’ve recently released some SWEET Presidio NEON cases! AND WE’RE HOOKING YOU UP! Five people are going to win some awesome cases in their choice of color for either the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus.

The Prize

The Presidio Neon Cases have that classic Speck style of providing awesome protection without bulking up your phone! And man are they pretty! The Shocking Pink, Tangerine Orange, and Lightning Yellow look even better in person than they do in pictures! These cases have a perfect fit on the phone and are screen protector friendly too!

The Rules

Sorry international fans, this one is US only. When we choose our winner, you’ll be contacted for your shipping address and Speck will send you your prize pack!. You must be 18 to enter and have a US address.

In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.

Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys on Twitter, following Speck on Twitter, and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.

This contest will run from right now until 11:59 on July 24, 2017. We’d like to thank Speck one more time for teaming up with us on this giveaway. Please visit Speck’s Instagram, Twitter Account, or Facebook for more information on the company and services it offers.

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

