“Hello world” – Nokia 8, 2017

Nokia being reborn under the HMD Global umbrella was one of the best piece of nostalgia that could have happened. For years we have wondered by a Nokia branded Android device may have looked like, and while this isn’t the Nokia we used to know and love, it’s pretty close.

Nokia, or HMD Global, have up until now dipped its toes in the low to mid end Android market testing the waters. It seems the company is finally set to release something truly flagship into the arena with the Nokia 8.

The Nokia 8 is said to feature Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will appear on July 31st. Recent benchmarking data for the device shows it has a Snapdragon 835 chipset, QHD resolution, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a pair of main cameras offering 13-megapixel resolutions and Carl Zeiss optics.

While pricing is yet to be clearly announced, a Scandinavian retailer recently listed this model (albeit as the TA-1004) for €589 (about $675).

It’s great to see the Nokia name lives on but I reserve judgement of the Nokia 8 and if it has stayed true to its roots until we see the final product.