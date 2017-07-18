Have the display sizes of the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 already leaked?

Despite the Note 8 not even being released yet, attention turns to a new rumor that could suggest the size of the next iteration of devices for the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

According to the source who cites people familiar with the matter, the Galaxy S9 will ship with a 5.77-inch display while the Galxy S9 Plus will have a 6.22-inch. This means that essentially the devices will have the same screen size as the current Galaxy S8 generation and more than likely will even retain the same display panels being used.

The Galaxy Note 9, the device that tends to be bigger than the other two, is said to sport a 6.32-inch display, which again is the size expected to be on the Note 8. It seems that Samsung, at least for the next generation of devices, is planning on sticking with the same display size.

As with the Galaxy S8, expect the Galaxy S9 to arrive somewhere in between March and April of 2018. It’s still too early to start guessing specs or even for leaks to clarify low-level details such as RAM etc. but it seems Samsung are focusing their evolution efforts on the next generation of devices on areas other than the display.