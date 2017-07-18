Most popular Android apps this week: Game Studio Tycoon 2, Chrooma Live Wallpaper and more!

The Google Play Store is filled with many apps, which is great for consumer selection, but can often make app discovery difficult. Some apps just never make it to our homescreen. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of this weeks hottest Android apps that have most likely gone under the radar or are so new that they haven’t had enough downloads to be featured or make it onto a top list.

Game Studio Tycoon 2 App Info: Welcome to the next generation of game development! Game Studio Tycoon 2 puts you in the place of an independent game developer during the early days of the gaming industry. Play through 50 years of gaming history and develop on over 40 different platforms! Expand your studio along the way and hire up to 16 employees! Free

Chrooma Live Wallpaper App Info: Perfect with the new Android Marshmallow material design style! Gorgeous palettes moving smoothly on your background.Palettes will change every time you come back to your main menu. Free

Rider App Info: Get ready for some flippin’ action! Perform insane stunts while you cruise through the never-ending world of Rider! Grab your motorcycle and start flipping like a maniac! Free

Pixelation Icon Pack App Info: The best Pixel inspired style featuring exclusive all-new designs from forthcoming Android releases. $0.99

Loner App Info: ‘Loneliness is a kind of beauty, a quiet experience.’

LONER is a very simple game, no attributes, no upgrade, or even no score, what it wants to bring you, is only purely tranquillity and loneliness.

LONER tells the story of a lonely journey of a pilot, in the journey, you would understand his past and his pursuit. Free

If you like these apps then drop us a comment below with your thoughts. Also if you have spotted a new app that you think is worth a mention, leave a comment below with your suggestion and we’ll be sure to check it out.