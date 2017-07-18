Most popular Android apps this week: Game Studio Tycoon 2, Chrooma Live Wallpaper and more!

The Google Play Store is filled with many apps, which is great for consumer selection, but can often make app discovery difficult. Some apps just never make it to our homescreen. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of this weeks hottest Android apps that have most likely gone under the radar or are so new that they haven’t had enough downloads to be featured or make it onto a top list.
|
Chrooma Live Wallpaper
|App Info: Perfect with the new Android Marshmallow material design style! Gorgeous palettes moving smoothly on your background.Palettes will change every time you come back to your main menu.
|
Rider
|App Info: Get ready for some flippin’ action! Perform insane stunts while you cruise through the never-ending world of Rider! Grab your motorcycle and start flipping like a maniac!
|
Pixelation Icon Pack
|App Info: The best Pixel inspired style featuring exclusive all-new designs from forthcoming Android releases.
If you like these apps then drop us a comment below with your thoughts. Also if you have spotted a new app that you think is worth a mention, leave a comment below with your suggestion and we’ll be sure to check it out.