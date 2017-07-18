Samsung Galaxy Note 8 set to arrive in September

All attention is on when the Note 8 will be announced and shipped to customers. The president of the Samsung mobile division told Taiwanese press that the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced at an Unpacked event at the end of August for a release in September.

The Note 8 is highly anticipated following the issues experienced with the previous Note 7. With a September launch, this aligns with when we saw the Note 7 released in 2016.

According to Samsung, a second wave of devices will launch in October so it seems Samsung are anticipating high demand and will ship in two phases to accommodate this.

There’s no official word on pricing yet and specs are very much still up for discussion but check out our roundup here of what we know so far.