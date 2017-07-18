Save $200 on the Leagoo M8 Pro with a 5.7-inch display and huge 3500mAh battery

If you’re in the market for a great deal, look no further than the Leagoo M8 Pro. Right now at Light in the Box, you can get this excellent phone for only $70! It normally runs $269.99 so you save $200. That’s a crazy deal.

But the deal doesn’t really matter if the phone isn’t worth it, right? Well, the Leagoo M8 Pro has truly awesome specs for the price. Here’s a look at how it stacks up:

Display : 5.7-inch, 1280 x 720 IPS LCD

: 5.7-inch, 1280 x 720 IPS LCD Processor : MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core 1.3GHz

: MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core 1.3GHz RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Storage : 16 GB + microSD card support up to 128GB

: 16 GB + microSD card support up to 128GB Battery : 3500mAH

: 3500mAH Camera : 13MP + 5MP dual main camera, 8MP front-facing camera

: 13MP + 5MP dual main camera, 8MP front-facing camera Operating System : Android 6.0

: Android 6.0 Features : Fingerprint sensor, 2.5D curved screen, dual-camera, microSD card support, dual-SIM card support

: Fingerprint sensor, 2.5D curved screen, dual-camera, microSD card support, dual-SIM card support Bands: GSM(850/900/1800/1900MHz)

3G WCDMA(2100MHz), WCDMA(900MHz)

4G FDD(B20 800MHz), FDD(B8 900MHz), FDD(B7 2600MHz), FDD(B3 1800MHz), FDD(B1 2100MHz), TDD(B40 2300MHz)

Wow. That’s a ton for a $70 phone. It’s incredibly rare to find any phone with a fingerprint scanner under $150 these days, let alone half that price. Add in that you get a dual-camera setup and those two features are indicative much more expensive phones.

The MediaTek processor and 2GB of RAM should be perfect for gaming, social media, pictures, emails, and more. The 16GB of storage and microSD card support means you can take your entire music and/or video library with you wherever you go.

Another important feature to point out here is the dual SIM card support. This phone is priced perfectly to use as your vacation phone. We always worry about getting our valuables stolen on vacation so why not grab this phone, throw your current SIM card in it, get a data only SIM card in the country you’re traveling to and have the best of both worlds. If it gets lost or stolen, you’re only out $69.99.

Run, don’t walk, over to Light in the Box to grab one of these devices right now if you’re interested. Again, it’s normally a $269.99 device but right now it’s on sale for only $69.99.

This is Sponsored Content and as such may not reflect the views of AndroidGuys.com