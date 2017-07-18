The Android O Team are hosting an AMA this week

The clever people behind Android O are hosting an AMA on reddit this week for an opportunity for the community to ask pretty much anything they like.

The AMA session is set to start on Wednesday (July 19) at 12PM PST (3PM EST).

This your chance to ask us technical questions related to the latest features specifically in Android O — from the APIs and SDK. Please note that we want to keep the conversation focused strictly on the engineering of the platform.

Android O is set to launch later this summer and is currently in developer preview. The Android O team have already said that a new developer preview is coming very soon giving an indication that the version is coming along nicely.

The team seems to only want to focus on the development and engineering aspect of Android O so while it is an AMA, the focus of the questions is clear.

Check out the AMA here.