Giveaway: Win a wonderful STM Banks Backpack!

Another day, another giveaway. AndroidGuys is quickly becoming the cool tech giveaway capital of the internet and we’re back with ANOTHER ONE. We recently brought you the review of the STM Kings bag and now we’re giving away it’s little brother, the STM Banks! This awesome backpack has enough room for all your tech and has unbeatable build quality. We’re truly excited to be teaming up with STM on this giveaway and we’re even more excited to hook you up!

The Prize

Comfortable straps cling to your shoulders. Cavernous compartments consume your cargo. Unique styling tells the world who you are. You have plans and your world is waiting. Whatever you do, own it.

Roomy 22L storage capability

Quilted interior lining in all tech compartments provides maximum level of protection and cushioning for your digital devices

Zippered side pockets offer quick access to your frequently used stuff; large enough to hold water bottles secure enough for portable power

Ergonomic curved fit keeps the pack secure and reduces load on your shoulders

SLINGTECH™ PROTECTION

The best impact protection is impact prevention. SlingTech™ protection not only pads your device it suspends it above and away from the edges of the pack keeping it isolated from the impact zone. SlingTech™ protects your stuff that matters.

CABLEREADY™ ORGANIZATION

When you charge on-the-go the last thing you want is cords sticking out everywhere. The subtle ingenious CableReady™ cable-routing channel system keeps your cords conveniently stowed and out of the way even between compartments so you can power the stuff that matters.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

The Stash™ offers the perfect solution for organizing your batteries, cables, pens, and whatnots

Angled internal storage pockets make it easier to access and retrieve gear from your bag

Fleece lined internal sunglasses pocket (large enough to hold two)

High quality #8 chain YKK zippers for long-term durability

Adjustable harness and flexible sternum strap enables you to create the optimum fit

Breathable Airmesh fabric on back panel allows for a more comfortable carry

The Rules

This is an INTERNATIONAL GIVEAWAY and we encourage all of our readers to enter from all around the world. When we choose our winner, you’ll be contacted for your shipping address and STM will send you your bag!

In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.

Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys on Twitter, following STM on Twitter, and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.

This contest will run from right now until 11:59 on July 26, 2017. We’d like to thank STM one more time for teaming up with us on this giveaway. Please visit STM’s Instagram, Twitter Account, or Facebook for more information on the company and services it offers.

Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

