Grab this beautiful, compact, quad-core phone for under $70!

Over at Light in the Box, they’re having a huge sale on Leagoo devices. On Monday we told you about the Leagoo Z1C that you could pick up for only $29.99 and yesterday we told you how you could save $200 on the Leagoo M8 Pro. Today, we have another amazing deal for you.

If you hate the trend of huge phones, you’re going to be interested in this phone. The Leagoo M5 Edge has a 5-inch display in a small form-factor device and it’ll cost you under $70 to pick one up. Here are the full specs:

Display : 5-inch 1280 x 720 IPS LCD

Processor : MediaTek MTK 6737 quad-core 1.3GHz

RAM : 2GB

Storage : 16GB + microSD card support up to 128GB

Battery : 2000mAh

Camera : 13MP main camera; 8MP front-facing camera

Operating System : Android 6.0

Features : Fingerprint sensor, microSD card support, dual-SIM card support

Bands: GSM(850/900/1800/1900MHz)

3G WCDMA(2100MHz), WCDMA(900MHz)

4G TDD(B40 2300MHz), FDD(B20 800MHz), FDD(B8 900MHz), FDD(B7 2600MHz), FDD(B3 1800MHz), FDD(B1 2100MHz)

This phone is a dream for those with smaller hands. The 5-inch display is the perfect size. Google even thought so when they released the Pixel smartphone! The 720p display has a high enough resolution that you won’t see any pixels, but won’t destroy your battery needlessly either.

The 2000mAh battery is a nice size and will pair well with the power-efficient MediaTek MTK 6737 processor since it’s only clocked at 1.3GHz. The MTK6373 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage should combine beautifully for social media use, snapping pictures, sending emails, and listening to music.

At under $70, this phone is perfect to pick up to either use as a backup in case yours breaks or to give to a parent or teenager as their first smartphone. If you’re interested in picking up the Leagoo M5 Edge, head over to Light in the Box and pick one up today.

This is Sponsored Content and as such may not reflect the views of AndroidGuys.com