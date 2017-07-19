Kickstart your career in game development with this 9-part training bundle, just $49

More than 83 hours of training will take you from zero experience to a game development master, learning a whole array of tools.

Are you the type of person who has always wanted to create a video game for your computer or phone? You’ve got the plans all fleshed out in your head and know exactly how it would work. The only problem, though, is that you don’t know how to code it. Well, that’s not going to be a problem any longer.

About

Today’s Deal of the Day is a 9-part bundle of training designed to educate you on how to create games. Over the span of 83 hours you will learn languages such as Unity, Python, Blender, MagicaVoxel, and Swift 3. It doesn’t matter if you have no experience; in fact, this is created specifically for people like you.

Save 96% Now!!

Features

Master Unity Game Development: Ultimate Beginners Bootcamp : Learn Unity & C# by Creating a 3D Multi-Level Platformer Game

: Learn Unity & C# by Creating a 3D Multi-Level Platformer Game Unity Game Development: Build a First Person Shooter : Master Unity by Building Your Version of Doom or Call of Duty

: Master Unity by Building Your Version of Doom or Call of Duty MagicaVoxel for Non-Artists: Create Voxel Game Assets : Learn to Create Minecraft-Looking 3D Assets for Your Games with MagicaVoxel

: Learn to Create Minecraft-Looking 3D Assets for Your Games with MagicaVoxel Blender for Non-Artists: Create Low-Poly 3D Game Assets : Use Blender to Create Beautiful Low-Poly Game Assets & Import Them Into Unity

: Use Blender to Create Beautiful Low-Poly Game Assets & Import Them Into Unity Unity Game Development Academy: Make 2D & 3D Game

How To Make 2D iPhone Games Using Swift 3 and iOS 10

Learn Python Programming by Making a Game

Learn to Code By Building 6 Games In The Unreal Engine

Master Video Game Making

Where to Buy

You can purchase the 2017 Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $49 right now. Valued around $1,500, it’s yours with a sweet 96% discount!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!