Kickstart your career in game development with this 9-part training bundle, just $49

Are you the type of person who has always wanted to create a video game for your computer or phone? You’ve got the plans all fleshed out in your head and know exactly how it would work. The only problem, though, is that you don’t know how to code it. Well, that’s not going to be a problem any longer.
About
Today’s Deal of the Day is a 9-part bundle of training designed to educate you on how to create games. Over the span of 83 hours you will learn languages such as Unity, Python, Blender, MagicaVoxel, and Swift 3. It doesn’t matter if you have no experience; in fact, this is created specifically for people like you.
Features
- Master Unity Game Development: Ultimate Beginners Bootcamp: Learn Unity & C# by Creating a 3D Multi-Level Platformer Game
- Unity Game Development: Build a First Person Shooter: Master Unity by Building Your Version of Doom or Call of Duty
- MagicaVoxel for Non-Artists: Create Voxel Game Assets: Learn to Create Minecraft-Looking 3D Assets for Your Games with MagicaVoxel
- Blender for Non-Artists: Create Low-Poly 3D Game Assets: Use Blender to Create Beautiful Low-Poly Game Assets & Import Them Into Unity
- Unity Game Development Academy: Make 2D & 3D Game
- How To Make 2D iPhone Games Using Swift 3 and iOS 10
- Learn Python Programming by Making a Game
- Learn to Code By Building 6 Games In The Unreal Engine
- Master Video Game Making
Where to Buy
You can purchase the 2017 Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for only $49 right now. Valued around $1,500, it’s yours with a sweet 96% discount!
Save even more!
In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.
If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.
How about a freebie?
Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!