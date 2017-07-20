Pick up this battery life champion for only $90 from Light in the Box!

The week of amazing deals at Light in the Box continues! Today, we’re bringing you news of one of the best deals yet. For less than $90 you can grab this awesome Nubia N1 Lite with a huge 300mAh battery. Let’s check out the full specs:

4G FDD(B3 1800MHz), FDD(B1 2100MHz), TDD(B40 2300MHz), FDD(B8 900MHz), FDD(B7 2600MHz), FDD(B5 850MHz)

One of the things you’re not going to see in the specs is what the phone is made of. The back of the device is made out of plastic which means this phone will be more resistant to drops and falls than the glass devices of 2017.

The low price plus the dual-SIM card support make this a perfect device to take with you on vacation instead of your expensive flagship phone. Throw your normal SIM card in the phone for calls and texts and buy a data-only SIM card in the country you’re traveling to so you can avoid those expensive data roaming charges.

The 3000mAH battery combined with a lower resolution display (Full HD 720p) and power efficient MediaTek MTK 6737 processor means that you’ll be able to snap pictures and use Google Maps for directions all day long.

If you’re interested in picking up the Nubia Ni Lite, head over to Light in the Box now. The phone will normal run $275.88 but during this sale, you can pick one up for only $89.98.

This is Sponsored Content and as such may not reflect the views of AndroidGuys.com