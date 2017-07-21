Essential Phone should be available within a few weeks

The Essential Phone is backed by Android founder Andy Ruben so we all expect something special. Sure enough, it looked fantastic and we couldn’t wait to get our hands on one. Unfortunately the shipping window that was communicated when the device launched was missed.

The Essential Phone was meant to ship in June but now we find ourselves at the tail end of July without sign of any news of the device shipping.

That is until now! Rubin has sent a message to those who preordered the device informing them that it’ll be a few more weeks until they see their device.

We've been working around the clock to get our first device in your hands. See this update from Andy. pic.twitter.com/bm5xm5XRKS — Essential (@essential) 21 July 2017

It seems that the delay has been down not to Essential itself but through the necessary certification process to get it sold by Sprint who have the exclusive rights to the device. Despite quoting the next few weeks, that’s still far from a firm deadline as to when we can expect to see the device shipped.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled on this one.