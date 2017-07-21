MicFlip fully reversible and hassle-free microUSB cables (44% off)

Whether it’s Quick Charge or standard charging of a phone, there’s one nuisance that has always plagued microUSB cables: orientation. Indeed, there’s only one proper way to plug in a charger for your phone. Really, that’s at both ends, too.

Our Deal of the Day today is the fully reversible microUSB charging cable from MicFlip. Not only does it let you plug it into your phone in either direction, but the other end can be flipped upside-down without problem as well. In other words, there’s no wrong way to go about it on either end of the cable.

I have never nerded out so hard over a USB cable the way I am over Winnergear’s MicFlip reversible Micro USB-to-USB Type-A cable.” Mashable

Features

Reversible technology lets you plug both USB & Micro USB in either direction

Gold coated plugs resist corrosion

Super strong Nylon braided cable resists tangling

Where to Buy

Priced at a mere $13.99, the MicFlip cable takes all of the hassle out of charging your phone or tablet. Pick one up while it’s on sale and save 44% before the price goes back up!

Want more than one? You can save up to 49% if you purchase in a 2-pack or 3-pack bundle.

