New Galaxy Note 8 render gives us a clearer look at what to expect

It may not be the final design, but boy does the Note 8 look nice.

The Galaxy Note 8 is arguably this years’ most anticipated device. With the new design Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S8 and the failure that was the Note 7, many are looking forward to what the company have in store for the Note 8.

While we wait until August when Samsung will unveil the Note 8 at Unpacked, there’s some new renders that give an even better look at what the design will look like, including the infinity display.

The front of the Note 8 looks very familiar to the Galaxy S8, just bigger, as we’d expect. However, there’s a new dual-camera setup on the rear of the device alongside the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Let’s hope they don’t actually end up putting it there given the criticism the Galaxy S8 was met with and the uncomfortable placement of the fingerprint sensor.

The renders are made by a casemaker so aren’t the final design and only represent what is expected to be released at Unpacked. The design may change, port placement may differ, and hopefully the fingerprint sensor moves, but chances are the device will look pretty similar to these renders.

We’ll have to wait till later in the summer to see for sure what the Note 8 will look like, but that infinity display is looking pretty sweet. What do you all think?