Use this PROMO CODE to grab these two great Xiaomi Power Banks on sale now! (Promoted Deal)

Right now, TomTop is having a great sale on portable batteries. These power banks can really save your hide if your phone is dying and you need to use it. We’ve all be in the situation where you’re using your phone to navigate a place you’re unfamiliar with but it’s dying quickly. Avoid being the person who has their phone die on them by picking up one of these cheap Xiaomi Mi Power Banks
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 10,000mAh capacity – Normal price: $29.99 – Sale price: $23.99 – Promo code: LSR01B
Aluminum casing:
Beautifully textured aluminum surface. The single-piece metal casing was created by high precision CNC digital cutting. The surface is water and corrosion resistant and is perfect for everyday use. Simple design: Buttons, indicator lights, and connection ports are located on one end of the power Bank.
10000mAh large capacity:
premium Li-ion battery cells add an extra 10000mAh to the battery life of your smartphone, tablet or digital camera. The Power Bank is capable of 2.5 recharges for the Mi 5.
World-class circuit chip protection:
Nine layers of protection. Adopted USB smart-control chips and charging/discharging chips.
Mi Power Bank not only provides nine layers of circuit chip protection but also enhances efficiency.
DUAL-SIDE FAST CHARGE, Optimized charging/ discharging efficiency up to 88% conversion rate:
World-class chips are not only safer but improve charging conversion rate and stabilize discharging voltage with advanced resistance-capacitance sensors to optimize efficiency and durability.
Compatible with all popular smartphones:
The charging port automatically adjusts the output. Mi Power Bank automatically adjusts its output based on the connected device. It’s compatible with smartphones and tablets from different brand as well as a variety of digital cameras and handheld gaming devices.
Specifications:
Brand: Xiaomi
Model: PLM02ZM
Color: Black, Silver(Optional)
Battery type: Lithium-ion rechargeable cell
Input: DC 5.0V 2.0A; 9V/12V; 18W
Output current: 5.1V 2.4A; 9V/12V 15W MAX
Full Charging time: 4.2-6.2 hours
Load detection: Auto-detect the plug-in and plug-out of devices
Safety: Input OVP, OCP; Output OCP OVP, short protection; cell protection including OVP OCP, thermal protection during charge and discharge stage
Out of power protection: Awake once pluged to the charger
Charging temperature: 0℃-45℃ (TYP)
Product size: Approx. 9.1 * 6.0 * 2.2cm / 3.6 * 2.36 * 0.87in
Product weight: Approx. 204g / 7.14oz (Include battery)
Package size: Approx. 13 * 10 * 2cm / 5.0 * 3.9 * 0.78in
Package weight: Approx. 260g / 9.1oz
Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 20,000mAh capacity with Quick Charge 3.0- Normal price: $52.99 – Sale price: $27.99 – Promo code: LSR01W
Specifications:
Brand: Xiaomi
Model: PLM05ZM
Color: White
Battery type: Lithium-ion rechargeable cell
Input: DC 5.0V/2.0A; 9V/12V; 18W
Output current: 5.1V 2.4A; 9V/12V 15W MAX
Full Charging time: 6.2-10 hours
Load detection: Auto-detect the plug-in and plug-out of devices
Product size: Approx. 9.1 * 6.0 * 2.2cm / 3.6 * 2.36 * 0.87in
Product weight: Approx. 290g / 10.15oz (Include battery)
Package size: Approx. 13 * 10 * 2cm / 5.0 * 3.9 * 0.78in
Package weight: Approx. 384g / 13.44oz