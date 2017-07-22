AndroidGuys Deals: 5 sales you might have missed this week (07/22)

When it comes to finding the best deals, it usually means scouring different websites only to find out that you missed out the goods. However, we recognize how much of a pain that can be so, AndroidGuys is presenting 5 of the best deals that you may have missed this week.

Lifetime subscription to Windscribe VPN

Every device connected to the Internet is using a ‘DNS’–even your device, right now. By using Windscribe’s VPN services, your IP address will be routed through their custom global DNS network. As a result, you’ll shield your IP from prying eyes, and even unblock geo-restricted content. That’s right, watch your favorite shows anywhere in the world. Even the Netflix ones.

What sets WindScribe VPN apart from the rest is the fact that it also includes a desktop application and a browser extension. These tools truly help to ensure that all of your web browsing and data are safe from falling into the wrong hands.

Between now and July 25th, you’ll be able to save more than 90% off of Windscribe’s Lifetime Pro subscription. Normally priced at $900, you can hit the button below and get it for just $49.99.

Subscribe to Windscribe VPN!

Race around with the SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot

Chances are that if you’re an avid Android user, you love to tinker with things. That’s what things such as Raspberry Pi so great, as it opens up a world that was not available for everyone and gets you tinkering to your hearts content.

Now, when you add the ability to tinker with robots and race cars, it’s a match made in heaven. Another deal featured this week is for the SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot Kit. Each Kit comes equipped with a Raspberry Pi 3 board, a wide-angle USB webcam, and the necessary code to everything rolling.

If you’re interested in snagging this awesome deal, hit the button below and get your own Raspberry Pi car for just $149.99.

Buy the SunFounder Raspberry Pi Robot Kit!

Learn how to code the next killer Android Game

The world of mobile gaming is expanding at an increasingly rapid pace, and now’s your chance to bring the world something it hasn’t seen before. It’s already been proven that a completely random game can shoot up the Play Store charts, but you’ll need to learn how to program before you can hit the #1 spot.

Thanks to the Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle, you can learn everything you need to know about the world of game development. The best part is the fact that this bundle is 96%, bringing the price down to just $49, while featuring 28 different lectures and 7 hours of content.

If you’re interested in learning how to program, hit the button below to snag this great deal before it ends on July 24th.

Get the Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle!

Gain some experience with the Web Development Bundle

Have you ever thought about dabbling in website design? Not the templates and WYSIWYG stuff that comes with packages or turn-key solutions, but real, behind-the-scenes stuff with coding? To be sure, it can feel pretty daunting if you don’t know where to start.

Well, the Beginner Web Development Bundle is a 4-part bundle of training that caters directly to the newbie and would-be coder. Spread over 158 lessons, you’ll have nearly 80 hours of content to help familiarize yourself with the likes of PHP, CSS, JavaScript, and HTML. Valued around $800, it’s yours for only $29 right now!

Learn how to develop websites!

Stop fumbling with non-reversible cables

While the rest of the smartphone world is moving onto USB Type-C, there are still plenty of devices rocking microUSB. This even counts for non-smartphone accessories such as your Xbox or PS4 controllers and more.

This final deal is for a fully reversible microUSB charging cable from MicFlip. Not only does it let you plug it into your phone in either direction, but the other end can be flipped upside-down without a problem as well. In other words, there’s no wrong way to go about it on either end of the cable.

This 3-pack of MicFlip reversible microUSB cables can be yours for just $37.99 but you’ll want to act fast as this deal ends in less than a week!

Get these reversible MicFlip cables!

