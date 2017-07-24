Flash sale drops Umidigi Z1 to $179.99; C Note 2 slashed to $129.99

There’s a flash sale happening over at Banggood which puts the price of two UMIDIGI smartphones down by rather sizable discounts. You’ll have to hurry, though, because these are limited to a set number of models for each phone. With that said, if you can get your hands on either one, you’ll be doing quite good for yourself.

Z1

First up is the Umidigi Z1, a flagship-like phone with some 6GB RAM and a massive 4,000mAh battery. Normally priced $269.99, you can pick it up for only $179.99 right now. Beware, there are only 150 of these available for this price! Here’s a full breakdown of the specs for the Z1.

MediaTek 2.3GHz processor

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

5.5-inch 1080p HD display

Rear 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras

4,000mAh battery

Front facing fingerprint reader

Android 7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM standby

C Note 2

Up next is the Umidigi C Note 2, an almost equally impressive experience. Typically sold at $159.99, it can be yours for $129.99 in the flash sale. Quantities are even more limited, though, coming in at only 100 pieces!

What do you get for the money? Check it out.

Octa-core1.5GHz processor

4GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

5.5-inch HD display

Rear 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras

4,000mAh battery

Front facing fingerprint reader

Do note that as impressive as these models are, you’ll want to ensure you have support from your carrier. US residents won’t really be able to take advantage of these deals, but our international readers can jump all over them! The sales run through the end of July, or until the quantities are sold through, whichever happens first.

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff.