Google Pixel 2 said to be the first to carry faster Snapdragon 836 chipset

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL might benefit from the presence of a new processor

We’ve been hearing rumors that Qualcomm plans to introduce an updated version of the Snapdragon 835 later this year.

If you remember the Pixel and Pixel XL were the first to come bundling the Snapdragon 821, a faster version of the Snapdragon 820 last year and according to a report coming out of Fudzilla, history will soon repeat itself.

Industry insiders claim the Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be the first to come equipped with an updated Snapdragon 836 chipset. We don’t know much about the new processor although we’re told it will be 10% percent faster than its predecessor, as well as consume slightly less power.

We previously heard the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might also take advantage of a Snapdragon 836, but sources claim the phone will be launched with a Snapdragon 835 onboard. Samsung has scheduled an Unpacked event for August 23, which is probably when we’re going to see the phone land. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are going to make a debut a bit later, probably sometime in October.

We recently told you the Pixel 2 XL could arrive with a 2:1 aspect ratio similar to the LG G6. The phone is also expected to come with very slim bezels all around and pronounced curvature on the right and left, although the display per se is flat.

In an interesting twist, the Pixel 2 XL could also come with a squeezable frame similar to the one HTC implemented on its U11 flagship.

In contrast, the standard Pixel 2 is expected to stick to the basics and boast a design similar to the one of the current Pixel. However, the handset will still benefit from the processing power of the revised chipset.